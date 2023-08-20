Jose Altuve reaches 2,000 hit milestone

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros singles in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on August 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. The single was Altuve's 1999 career hit. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Astros 2nd baseman’s list of accomplishments just got even longer. Jose Altuve recorded his 2,000th career hit during Saturday evening’s match-up against the Seattle Mariners.

Altuve reached safely early in the ball game to get to 1,999 career hits, but on his 2,000th-- he wasn’t so lucky. Altuve hit one to left and as he was making his way to second base, was thrown out before he could reach safely.

Due to baseball rules, it is still logged as a hit and Altuve tipped his cap to the Minute Maid crowd on his way to the dugout and celebrated the moment with his teammates.

Altuve becomes the 296th player to reach that milestone and he’s done it at just 33-years-old.