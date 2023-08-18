WOLF PACK: Jones set to guide No. 4 Langham Creek to glory

THE LOBOS REACHED THE REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS A YEAR AGO, REGISTERING WINS OVER KLEIN COLLINS AND COLLEGE PARK TO REACH THE THIRD ROUND.

Langham Creek finished 31-14 last year and brings back plenty of firepower in 2023.

Kennedy Jones led the team with 535 kills a year ago, followed by Taylor Williams’ 383 kills and Jordan Taylor’s 352 kills. Taylor was also dynamic at the net with 197 blocks, averaging 1.6 blocks per set.

Ariana Spell will be missed after injuring an ACL in the offseason as the team’s top defender. She was followed by Jones’ 563 digs and Williams’ 502 digs. Leah Rios led the Lobos with 772 assists and also chipped in 289 digs as well.

This team has plenty of experience and stat-stuffing stars returning to make a run in the playoffs in 2023.Watch out for the Lobos because here they come.