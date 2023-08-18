THE PROSPECTUS: Episcopal; FBCA headline private school volleyball

Episcopal Knights

IT WAS A BANNER YEAR FOR THE EPISCOPAL KNIGHTS IN 2022 AS THEY BROUGHT HOME THE 4A SPC CROWN.

It was the first SPC title since 2019 and the third for the program since 2017.

The championship year came in the inaugural season of the Cydrce McMillian-era at Episcopal. The Knights bring back five starters off a 35-7 title team and look to go back-to-back. Mykayla McMillian comes back from an All-SPC campaign for the Knights. Other key returners include All South Zone selections Ally Frailey – who is committed to play beach volleyball at Santa Clara University – and Kara Thomas.

The Knights add offensive firepower in Shadow Creek-transfer Mackenzie Collins, who racked up a team-leading 413 kills for the Sharks a year ago. Other names to remember include Jenniya Lane and Samantha Little. Keys to success for McMillian’s squad include creating a unified force, serving and passing at a high efficiency, establishing their middle blockers and being a strong force to reckon with out of system with their pins

Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

AFTER BRINGING HOME THE PROGRAM’S FIRST-EVER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2021, THE EAGLES OF FBCA CAME CLOSE TO REPEATING IN 2022. FBCA reached the TAPPS 5A State Championship match but fell short. In 2023, the Eagles are loaded once again for another run at the crown. Ultra-athlete Bayleigh Minor, who broke multiple TAPPS State Track & Field records this past Spring, is one of the big returners after registering 344 kills and a team-leading 85 blocks a year ago. She was a first-team, all-state volleyball selection last year. Second-team, all-stater Cambry Gerardi returns as the team leader in kills at 363, averaging 3.5 kills per set. Layne Bulow, who is entering her junior season just like Minor, is coming off a second-team, all-state season, finishing north of 300 kills. That is 74-percent of the Eagles’ offense coming back for 2023 in just those three players. Defensively, Daniela Ramirez led FBCA with 362 digs a year ago, followed by Bulow’s 346. The Eagles will have to find a setter, as Ramirez did a little bit of that in 2022. Other names to watch include Hadley Hodge and Laycee McGrady. The Eagles are loaded for another run at a title in 2023 with plenty of firepower back on the roster.

…

Lutheran South Academy Pioneers

GEOFF STRESMAN HAS SPENT ALL 17 YEARS OF HIS COACHING CAREER AT LUTHERAN SOUTH ACADEMY. Last year, the Pioneers finished on the doorstep of playing for a TAPPS 5A State Championship. They fell short to FBCA in the State Semifinals. Now, Stresman, who has 323 career coaching victories entering 2023, has an experienced team coming back to try another run at that title. A total of six starters return off the team that went 30-10-2 a year ago. The crew is led by first-team, all-staters Taylor Crain (Baylor) and Kirra Musgrove (Texas A&M). That duo was a great tandem on offense and defense. Musgrove racked up 490 kills and 439 assists, while Crain at the libero position had 589 digs. She also had 148 assists. Aniston Collins led the team in assists at 574, while Kenna Sambrano had 208 kills and 72 blocks in 2022. Jamie Faseler will also chip in on defense. One of the keys to success for Stresman in 2023 is to build on the foundation they built in 2022. Maybe that ends with the Pioneers playing for a TAPPS Volleyball State Championship when it is all said and done.

...

St. John’s Mavericks

ST. JOHN’S IS TRYING TO WIN ITS FIRST SPC CROWN SINCE 2018 AS THE MAVERICKS ENTER THE 2023 SEASON. Last year, St. John’s made it to the Semifinals of the SPC 4A bracket before falling to Hockaday. They went on to win third place in the tournament beating Greenhill School 3-1. It was a 34-win season for the Mavericks, so now can they climb to the top of the mountain? Reese Animashaun enters her senior season ranked as the 115th-best player in the country by Prepvolleyball for the class of 2024. Animashaun is coming off a season where she registered 251 kills, a team-leading 594 assists and 253 digs. Teammate Kiran Rio, who had 205 kills and 263 digs as a freshman, is ranked as one of the top players in the class of 2026. Her sister Sonia Rio will be another weapon on offense. Warner Stahlbaum returns as the team-leader in blocks at 59, while Chloe Davis is back after leading the team in digs with 401 in 2022. This team could challenge for the SPC crown but will have to take down Episcopal to do that.

…

Bay Area Christian Broncos

Christine Garner enters her seventh season of leading Bay Area Christian School and has her Broncos coming off 31-win season, which saw them reach the Area Round of the TAPPS 4A playoffs. Six starters return off the team as they seek a sixth-straight trip to the postseason in 2023. District MVP and first-team, all-state pick Brooke Fledderman is back for her senior season along with sister Brenna Fledderman, who was second-team, all-state. The Fledderman sisters, along with first-team, all-district picks Mackenna Bessler and Ella Boyd, will be the cornerstones of this Broncos team. Other players to watch include Audrey Wagner, Sam Stanley and Faith Garner. Keys to success for Garner’s team in 2023 include mental toughness and endurance.

...

Rosehill Christian Eagles

LAST YEAR, ROSEHILL REACHED THE TAPPS 3A STATE SEMIFINALS AND FINISHED THE YEAR 26-6 OVERALL. Mallory Jacks enters her third year of leading the program and in that time has guided the team to 52 wins compared to just eight losses in that time. Six starters return off the State Semifinals team, including first-team, all-district picks Keely McNeill, Mercy Freeman and Kaleigh Frazier, who was also a first-team, all-state selection. Macy McPartland and McKenzie Pamphile were both second-teamers in 2022. The Eagles have a year of seasoning which could be the difference come the TAPPS Tourney.

…

Concordia Lutheran Crusaders

THE CRUSADERS ARE COMING OFF A YEAR THAT SAW THEM FINISH 33-16 OVERALL AND REACH THE REGIONAL ROUND OF THE TAPPS 6A PLAYOFFS. Coach Kim Odinga returns to coach the Crusaders after taking some time off last season. Odinga led Concordia Lutheran to a State Title in 2016 and will build her team around new setter Anna Blaine, who has transferred from Klein Collins. Blaine is committed to Texas State and is a game-changing QB of an offense. Carliegh Schluter (SHSU) has also transferred from Klein Collins to add another playmaker to the huddle. Rylee Henderson (235 kills) will be another name to remember in ‘Sader nation on offense, while Carmen Harless will anchor the defense. Carleigh Schluter (SHSU) has also transferred from Klein Collins to add another playmaker to the huddle.

…

St. Agnes Academy Tigers

THE TIGERS ARE COMING OFF A 2022 SEASON THAT SAW THEM FALL IN THE AREA ROUND OF THE TAPPS 6A PLAYOFFS. Step in Ashley Ariwodo as the new coach for St. Agnes Academy entering 2023. Ariwodo will get to work with all-state, honorable mention pick Grace Morton. Also returning is second-team, all-district selection Rowan Haecker and all-district honorable mention picks Marimar Mendiburu and Amaya Love. The Tigers have always been a program to be mindful of in H-Town. Now, it is time for the Ariwodo-era to begin.

…

NOTABLES OTHERS TO WATCH

ST. PIUS X will be led by UCLA-commit Zöe Humphrey, who was a second-team, all-state selection in 2022. Humphrey is the No. 21-ranked player by Prepvolleyball in the nation for the Class of 2024. She will be a force again for the Panthers. Sophie Sharp also earned honorable mention, all-district honors for SPX in 2022. Ella Gabrysch will keep the ball off the ground on defense, while Carolina Lopez will handle the setting duties.

…

SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL will be led by second-team, all-state selection Madison Hobbs. The junior has found a ton of success in beach volleyball and has seen that transfer to the hardwood. Morgan Warren was also a first-team, all-district pick a year ago for the Eagles. Lauren Wood hopefully returns for her senior year coming off a second-team, all-district season. Lily Miller and Ellie Veeningen will run the offense as setters.

…

THE VILLAGE SCHOOL brings back honorable mention, all-state selection Adedoyin Ajakaye. Also back is second-team, all-district pick Sarah Essaw and honorable-mention selections Brylie Peters and Madeline Tautfest.

…

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL is set to return honorable mention, all-state pick Kinsey Kraner, who was also first-team, all-district. Second-teamer Savannah Hardwick and Lorelle Henderson, an honorable mention, all-district pick, is also back.THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY is under the direction of Whitney Wofford, who has been the co-head coach for a few years. The Warriors will have a young but talented squad. Tristan Dakai, Jocelyn Klages and Kate Worthington will provide offensive, while Whitney Tucker will anchor the middle. Rylie Moore and Logan Swan will patrol the back end on defense.

…

FRASSATI CATHOLIC finished third in a tough district with FBCA and LSA but that prepared them for the postseason. The Falcons advanced to the Regional Round of the TAPPS Tourney and returns second-teamer Lauren McCollor to run the team from her setting position. Sofia Miranda will put down the ball for points, while Shannon Webb will be in the middle. Sophie Cossey will be the defensive specialist.

…

ST. JOHN XXIII finished just outside the playoffs in 2022 but with another year of experience, the Lions could come roaring out of the gate. Senior Annabelle Lanik will lead several juniors and underclassmen this season. Look for Caroline Suire to have a big year.