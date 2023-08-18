THE MIGHTY GRIZZLIES: No. 1 Grand Oaks prepped to go the distance

THE GRIZZLIES WENT 38-10 A YEAR AGO AND RETURN FIVE STARTERS OFF THAT TEAM, LED BY FLORIDA-COMMIT JAELA AUGUSTE.

The list of accolades for Auguste is impressive, including being a part of the US Volleyball National Team Development Program, selected to the USA U19 Team, a TGCA 6A All-State pick and was the District 13-6A Most Valuable Blocker. Auguste finished 2022 with an astonishing 164 blocks, 336 kills and a 63.5 kill percentage.

Paired up with Auguste on the front row is Pitt-commit Samara Coleman, who registered 515 kills and 362 digs in her District 13-6A Offensive MVP season. Coleman was also named the GHVCA 6A Newcomer of the Year and TGCA 6A All-State.

Halle Thompson, who's the younger sister of 2022 graduate Fallon (Gonzaga), will also provide some firepower up front after registering 485 kills and 349 digs last year. Setting up the big hitters will be Audrey Terry (678 assists).

Also watch out for Caelyn Emmerling (Texas State - 196 kills) and Calli Reece (168 digs,51 assists) as well.

The motto for Morgan Rogers’ squad in 2023 will be “One More”.