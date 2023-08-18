POWER SURGE: Warren leads the charge for No. 5 Fulshear

If you had to use one word to describe the Fulshear Chargers in 2022, it would be youthful.

As Sydney Zimmerman (247-81) enters her seventh season of leading the Chargers, she brings back a veteran team considering all her starters a year ago were just sophomores. That group led Fulshear to a 32-10 overall record, an undefeated District Championship, and to the Regional Semifinals.

Not bad for a group of sophomores.

District 20-5A MVP Bailey Warren returns to the rotation after registering 499 kills, 284 digs, 65 aces and 21 blocks a year ago.

Other key returners include first-teamer Sydney Black (371 digs, 124 assists), District 20-5A Setter of the Year Alexys James (814 assists, 202 digs, 149 kills, 85 aces) and Yosola Adeleke.

Avery Pruitt and Lauren Witte will play bigger roles as outsides and defensive specialists.

This team has experience in key positions, like Warren on the outside and Black at libero, both being two-year starters at those spots.