MUSTANG NATION: No. 2 Friendswood primed to rep Class 5A

FRIENDSWOOD FITS THE YOUTH MOVEMENT BILL UNDER SARAH PAULK (293-130), WHO ENTERS HER EIGHTH SEASON LEADING THE MUSTANGS.

Friendswood went 34-12 a year ago and reached the Regional Quarterfinals. Seven of the nine starters for Paulk return in 2023, led by sophomore Nadi’Ya Shelby, who was named the District 18-5A MVP and the Greater Houston Volleyball Coaches Association Newcomer of the Year. Shelby led the team in kills with 300 a year ago and vertically can reach 10-feet-6-inches.

Caroline Adams is the other sophomore, who had an impact as a freshman. Adams (432 assists) was moved up to varsity last year after the tournament season and started every match at setter from that point on.

Other players to take note of include Meghan Donoughue (443 assists, 222 digs), Sydney Gibson (316 digs, 284 kills), Jordyn Sims (230 kills), Isabella Thompson (194 kills, 102 blocks) and Andi Vaught (155 digs), who is a captain and “calming spark plug” on the court.