Hitchcock; Bellville headline VYPE’s Top 10 small public schools

It’s preseason football and everyone is 0-0.

But, who has a legit shot at running Greater Houston in the small public school classifications?

Little ol' Hitchcock of Galveston County is legit. The 'Dogs won the State 7 on 7 Tourney and the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament. These guys are a bunch of dogs and top our list.

Class 4A has several challengers led by Bellville and El Campo, so stay tuned.

VYPE’s CLASS 4A/3A PRESEASON TOP 10 RANKINGS

No. 1 Hitchcock Bulldogs (3A)

No. 2 Bellville Brahmas (4A)

No. 3 El Campo Ricebirds (4A)

No. 4 Brazos Cougars (3A)

No. 5 Bay City Blackcats (4A)

No. 6 Brookshire Royal Eagles (4A)

No. 7 Yates Lions (4A)

No. 8 Booker T. Washington Eagles (4A)

No. 9 Furr Brahmas (4A)

No. 10 Stafford Spartans (4A)