FULLY CHARGED: No. 3 Clear Springs expected to surge in 2023

Matthew Ogle

Vype

THIS CLEAR SPRINGS TEAM COMES BACK LOADED FOR 2023.

The Chargers have reached the Regional Semifinals for three-straight seasons and look to break through the ceiling to make the program’s first-ever Regional Finals match.

Shannon McClellan enters year 12 of leading the Chargers and sits just 17 wins away from career victory No. 300 (283-159).

Clear Springs went 39-9 a year ago and returns six starters off that squad, including District 24-6A MVP Ashley Richardson (479 kills, 741 assists, 379 digs).

The Chargers also bring back District 24-6A Setter of the Year Morgen Durgens (853 assists, 277 digs) and first-team, all-district selections Abby Fuller (577 digs) and Anzley Rinard (308 kills, 128 digs, 79 blocks).

Keys for success for McClellan’s crew in 2023 include having team chemistry and ball control.

