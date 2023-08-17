Texans rookie Tank Dell puts on ‘electrifying’ show with three touchdowns against Dolphins

HOUSTON – Tank Dell adapted on the fly, breaking off his route to create an opening for Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The rookie wide receiver’s advanced understanding of space and passing lanes paid dividends Wednesday morning during a joint practice session with the Miami Dolphins.

Dell sprinted away from the Dolphins’ defense for one of his three red-zone touchdowns. On this particular score, Dell outraced teammate Noah Brown to get to the corner of the end zone and catch a Stroud lob in stride. On another touchdown, the diminutive third-round draft pick from the University of Houston gained separation and dove for the score.

It was an eye-catching performance from Dell, the smallest player on the roster at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds.

“He’s electrifying, you know what I’m saying?” Texans rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. said. “He can make anybody miss. Great feet, can go up and get the ball, fast. He’s just a one-of-a-kind type guy. He just shows and proves why he belongs.”

Dell twisted his body for a touchdown against the New England Patriots and the ball popped into the air off his hands and shoulder pads. As he fell to the ground in the end zone, Dell managed to catch a spectacular touchdown on New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden while barely keeping his cleats inside the end zone.

It was a stellar example of concentration from Dell. Dell created excitement and points in his first NFL game, catching five passes for 65 yards on eight targets with one incredible play for the first touchdown of his career.

“I tried to treat it like any other game,” Dell said this week. “You know I didn’t want to go off course. If you’re not nervous before a game then I don’t think you should be playing. Of course, I was nervous, but after the first snap it was like any regular game. I was nervous in college.

“Of course, I had a little bit of butterflies and stuff like that but I was ready. I treated it just like a college game. Well, not like a college game because it’s on a bigger stage, but I tried to go in with the same mindset of going in and doing my job.”

How Dell performed reinforced that his game translates at the NFL level. Although Dell is undersized as a wide receiver, his routes are explosive and textbook in terms of fundamentals at creating separation.

“Yeah, he’s great, electrifying,” Texans quarterback Davis Mills said. “I think that’s the best way to describe him. He’s going to make guys miss in tight windows and when he catches a short pass, he’s going to try to score anywhere he gets it on the field, I think.

“Just thinking in my head, I know there were a couple more plays where I could have given him a better, accurate ball that, if it was a catch, he might have fallen down. But, if I can bring it up six inches, he can catch it, hit him in stride, and who knows what he’ll do with the ball in his hands.”

Signed to a four-year, $5.719 million contract that includes a $1.159 million signing bonus, Dell was drafted with the 69th overall after a trade. He caught 228 career passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Although small for the position, he has outstanding hands, quickness, route-running skills and is a dangerous returner.

Dell has also shown a willingness to block.

“I strain every play and try to get better every play and make sure my assignment is done,” Dell said. “I know at UH I really didn’t block a lot because I had a lot of like read options where he could toss it out to me if everything goes wrong. I will stick my face in there and I’m not scared to block anything like that. I was just trying to make sure my job was done.”

Because of Dell’s impactful presence, it puts the onus on the defense to quickly make a play.

Now, Dell is reinforcing why he was a smart pick for the Texans.

The Alabama A&M and Independence Community College transfer caught 90 passes for 1,329 yards and 212 touchdowns in 2021.

“Couldn’t be more happy for Tank,” UH coach Dana Holgersen said when the Texans drafted him. “He loves the city of Houston. He is a special player with explosive ability. For him to continue his career here is as good as it gets.”

Dell, a two-time all-conference selection, caught 109 passes for a nation-high 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He finished second in the nation in catches.

Dell is making a big impression on his teammates, so much so that they’re playing with him on the Madden video game.

“That’s a dawg, bro,” linebacker Christian Harris said. “It’s sticky like. I was just playing him on Madden last night. It’s really crazy, bro. He’s sticky, but he’s a nice player for sure. I really just saw last night on that kick return I was using him, he’s just sticky. He’s shifty as hell, you know what he does.”

Stroud encouraged general manager Nick Caserio to draft Dell after bonding with him at the NFL scouting combine. Caserio was already sold on Dell, though.

“Yeah, that’s just a glimpse of what he can do,” Stroud said. “He’s showed so much already in camp. I think me and him kind of have a natural connection. Of course going all the way back into the combine, me and him have early conversations, and now fast forward we’re on the same team. He’s a great player. I can’t wait to see what we do together.”

The Daytona Beach, Florida native originally committed to Florida International University before later enrolling at UH and excelling for the Coogs.

“I helped Houston get back to its winning days,” Dell said. “I’m ready to do the same here.”

