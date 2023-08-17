Brantley “feels good” as he works his way back to MLB

Astros left fielder Michael Brantley had a stop and start rehab process in 2023 as he worked his way back from shoulder surgery. Earlier this season, Brantley got to a rehab assignment before fatigue in his surgically repaired shoulder forced a shutdown.

“I already got to this point last time as well, but I am feeling good right now, so I take it day by day, but everything’s been going great and I want to continue that trend,” said Brantley.

Brantley went 1-3 with a home run Tuesday night for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and is set to bat 2nd, and play left field on Thursday night.

Brantley told KPRC 2 he’s not currently feeling the fatigue he had back in May.

“The strength wasn’t coming back to my shoulder like I needed it to be,” said Brantley. “Major League level is hard and I have to be healthy to be able to compete at that level, so I just really worked on building strength in the time I had off and continued to push and back here now.”