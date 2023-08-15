Texans awarded Jacky Chen off waivers from Vikings, reach injury settlement with Greg Little

HOUSTON – The Texans were awarded offensive tackle Jacky Chen off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings and reached an injury settlement with offensive tackle Greg Little to remove him from injured reserve, according to league sources.

Chen went undrafted out of Pace University, a Division II program. He started nine games last season for Pace as they had 3,500 yards of total offense.

Pace (6-foot-4, 302 pounds) played in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

He’s one of eight Asian Americans in this year’s rookie clas.

Little is recovering from a back injury, per a source.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.