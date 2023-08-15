101º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Texans awarded Jacky Chen off waivers from Vikings, reach injury settlement with Greg Little

Offensive tackle joins team

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston Texans Reporter

Tags: Houston Texans, Jacky Chen

HOUSTON – The Texans were awarded offensive tackle Jacky Chen off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings and reached an injury settlement with offensive tackle Greg Little to remove him from injured reserve, according to league sources.

Chen went undrafted out of Pace University, a Division II program. He started nine games last season for Pace as they had 3,500 yards of total offense.

Pace (6-foot-4, 302 pounds) played in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

He’s one of eight Asian Americans in this year’s rookie clas.

Little is recovering from a back injury, per a source.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email