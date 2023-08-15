Bun B’s Trill Burgers to be available at concession sands this season at Texans games at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON – Iconic rapper Bun B and Trill Burgers are teaming up with the Texans, announcing that the Houston-based smashburger concept will be available at four concession locations inside NRG Stadium at home games for the entire season.

That business partnership starts with a Saturday night preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium.

Trill Burgers have previously been served at NRG Park during the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, at the Final Four, Taylor Swift concerts as well as the upcoming Beyoncé concert Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

“We’re very excited to be at NRG Stadium for every home game to serve Trill Burgers and watch our Texans play to victory,” Bun B said. “Go Texans.”

The award-winning OG Burger, named “Best Burger in America” on Good Morning America last year, has two smashed all-beef patties, Trill sauce, pickles, caramelized onions and American cheese on a potato bun. Trill Burgers also has a Vegan OG Burger, season fries and beverages.

“As a former Texans employee (Texans insider and integrated media manager), being able to come back with Trill Burgers is really special for me,” co-owner Nick Scurfield told KPRC 2. “And it’s a full-circle moment in a lot of ways because actually I first met Bun B when I was working for the Texans on the sideline at New England and later invited him to be a part of a podcast in 2013 and that’s how we became friends.

“I wouldn’t imagine all these years later we would be co-owners of a burger restaurant and be a part of the gameday experience at NRG. It’s very exciting for all of us, especially because it’s a really exciting time for the team with DeMeco Ryans coming back and C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson and all the young talent. Bun is a huge Texans fan as well and we’re really excited for this partnership.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com