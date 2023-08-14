Sources: Texans worked Scott Nelson, Jordan Miller, Joel Dublanko

(Eric Christian Smith, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio watches players warm up before an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out cornerback Jordan Miller, safety Scott Nelson and linebacker Joel Dublanko on Monday, according to league sources.

Miller played for the Arlington Renegades this past season. He played collegiately at Washington, intercepting six passes in college before being drafted in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons.

Miller has also played for the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals.

He has five career tackle and one fumble recovery.

Nelson is a 6-foot-2, 203-pound former undrafted free agent from Wisconsin who has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seahawks.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder recorded 125 career tackles at Wisconsin.

Dublanko is a former team captain and all-conference linebacker at Cincinnati who has played in the XFL for the San Antonio Brahmas.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com