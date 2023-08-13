Texans activate tight end Teagan Quitoriano, cut Jake Bates

(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano (84) pulls in a touchdown reception over Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace (42) and safety Marcus Epps (22) in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The Eagles won 29-17. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

HOUSTON – Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano began practicing Saturday as he was activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Quitoriano pulled his quadriceps while training over the summer, according to a league source. He moved well during the practice session Saturday inside the Texans’ indoor facility.

As a rookie, Quitoriano began the season on injured reserve with a knee injury. Activated for a Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Quitoriano caught his first NFL touchdown on his first NFL reception.

He had three catches for 83 yards in a season-ending win over the Indianapolis Colts and finished the year with seven catches for 113 yards and two scores.

Quitoriano caught 40 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns at Oregon State.

The Texans released rookie kicker Jake Bates, a Tomball graduate who was an All-Southeastern Conference kickoff specialist at Arkansas.

Bates went 2 for 3 on extra points against the New England Patriots and had two touchbacks.

Bates was signed to give regular kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn some rest during training camp.

The Texas State transfer earned an invitation from the Texans to their local prospect day after leading the SEC and ranking fourth nationally with a 64.47 yards per kickoff average and 64 touchbacks to rank fourth nationally.

After hitting a 67-yard field goal at the Arkansas Pro Day that would have easily been good from 70 yards and going 14 for 14 inside 55 yards, Bates worked out twice for the AFC South franchise.

Bates led all Football Championship schools with a 85.3 touchback percentage with 64 of his 75 kickoffs resulting in a touchback. He also had an onside kick against Alabama that was recovered by the Razorbacks.

Because both Arkansas and Texas State had strong kickers, Bates was a kickoff specialist at both schools.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.