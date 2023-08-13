Sources: Texans plan to sign wide receiver Victor Bolden

(Eric Christian Smith, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio watches players warm up before an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – The Texans plan to sign Arlington Renegades wide receiver Victor Bolden following a successful workout, according to league sources.

Bolden was previously with the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. He was named All-USFL and was named MVP of the USFL championship game a year ago.

The Texans worked out New Orleans Breakers wide receiver Jonathan Adams. He was previously with the Detroit Lions.

They also worked out wide receiver Adam Humphries, who was previously with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders. He has 320 career receptions for 3,314 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Texans are working out Arlington Renegades cornerback Jordan Miller on Monday, per a league source.

Miller (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has previous stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and the St. Louis Battlehawks. A former Falcons fifth-round draft pick from Washington, Miller has five career tackles and one fumble recovery.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and www.click2houston.com.