THE STAMPEDE: No. 16 Mag West will be a contender in Class 5A

THE LAST SPOT IN THE 2022 PLAYOFFS OUT OF DISTRICT 21-5A CAME DOWN BETWEEN CROSSTOWN RIVALS.

Magnolia West ended up getting the best of its district-mate Magnolia for the last postseason spot.

The Mustangs bring back experience. Shannon Dworaczyk is one of the key returners for the ‘Stangs after recording 663 assists, 314 digs and 170 kills in her freshman campaign. That’s right, she did that as a freshman.

Bethany May enters her senior year coming off a season where she had 457 assists, 275 digs and 156 kills, while Sydnie Mullens brings back the most kills with 174.

Olivia Cruz is another name to remember coming off a year where she had 156 kills and a team-leading 46 blocks. Blakely Beavers will contain the middle. Shea McElroy also chipped in 294 digs.

This team could be ultra-dangerous in 2023 with so much talent back, which was super young in 2022. Now, they’re a year older with a year of experience to go with it.