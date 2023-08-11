Texans Takeaways: Texans open with 20-9 win over Patriots in preseason debut

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings, right, reaches for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

HOUSTON – Wow! How did Thursday night feel to everyone? Football is back! I don’t care if it’s the preseason or not, it was just a good feeling flipping around NFL Network and sites to take in some games.

After 11 training camp practices, the Texans officially kicked off the preseason with a 20-9 win over the Patriots. Several takeaways on a night most of the starters didn’t play. A few saw limited snaps in the opener. and will play more next week against Miami at NRG Stadium.

TEXANS TAKEAWAYS

C.J. Stroud: I was surprised Stroud didn’t play more than the two series he was in there. I wanted to see more like most of you. The first play of the game he connected with Nico Collins for 8 yard then moments later he was sacked. Couple of plays later Stroud was picked off . He misread it and Jalen Mills jumped in for the pick. I’m not concerned at all yet. It’s still too early but progress needs to come next week. Keep in mind the main O-line was not on the field either so its hard to read too much into his struggles in this one. Next week when the Dolphins come in for joint workouts we will see much more and get a better read on the way Stroud is handling things. Thursday night Stroud finished 2/4, 13 yards, 1 INT, 1 Sack.

.#Texans Post Game, QB C.J. Stroud on his night and INT. "I'll learn from that" #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/YFaDj0vuYJ — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) August 11, 2023

Rookie Wide Receiver Tank Dell is legit! Watch out for Dell this fall. He can and I believe will be a consistent weapon for Stroud and this offense. What a nice debut against the Patriots. He found a way to get open and looked every bit the part. Dell, 3rd round pick out of UH, finished with 5 receptions for 65 yards. He will line up anywhere and run any route. He played with a lot of confidence and hooked up with Davis Mills a couple of times including that TD catch late in the first half. Other receivers that played well were John Metchie III, who had a couple of catches in his debut. What a great story Metchie has been. Thursday was his first game in 614 days last suiting up for Alabama in the SEC Title Game back in December of 2021. Also rookie Aiden Hutchinson played well. I’ve liked him since OTA”s, runs great routes and good hands.

Defensively, we saw some flash from rookie 1st rounder Will Anderson Jr. Can’t wait to see him continue to progress through camp and lead up to the regular season. He will be a huge playmaker and disruptive this season. Look out because he potentially could be a legit Rookie of the Year candidate if he stays healthy and on the field. Rookie Henry To’oto’o also made a few plays in his first game. He has a nose for the ball. As a unit the Texans D had 3 sacks and limited New England to 3 for 12 on third downs.

Here’s Head Coach DeMeco Ryans on the win, Stroud’s debut and more!

.#Texans Post game, HC Demeco Ryans at the Podium after 20-9 win over Patriots. #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/zjfIo4YNsw — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) August 11, 2023

Our Texans Insider Aaron Wilson was in Foxborough with the Texans and caught up 1 on 1 with Safety Jalen Pitre in the lockerroom.