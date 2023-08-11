Texans rookie Tank Dell makes circus catch for touchdown in first NFL game, flashes trademark explosiveness

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (13) recovers the ball, after losing his grip, for a touchdown next to New England Patriots cornerback Shaun Wade (26) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- – Tank Dell couldn’t secure the football initially as Davis Mills’ throw ricocheted off his hands. Instead of giving up on the play, the Texans’ dynamic and diminutive rookie wide receiver delivered the most exciting play of the game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Dell twisted his body as he tried to catch Mills’ pass, and the ball popped into the air off his hands and shoulder pads. As he fell to the ground in the end zone, the former University of Houston star managed to catch a spectacular touchdown on New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden while barely keeping his cleats inside the end zone.

It was a stellar example of concentration from Dell, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound third-round draft pick. Dell created excitement and points in his first NFL game, catching five passes for 65 yards on eight targets with one incredible play for the first touchdown of his career.

“He’s extremely fun to coach,” Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. “That would be the first thing I have to say about Tank is just he is a joy to coach. He’s always listening, he wants to work. I think I mentioned in the offseason just how hungry he is, how much he prepares, and he knows how much he has to prepare, how different this was in college. And he goes out, and things you talk about he puts on tape, he does. And he’s an elite separator and it shows up.”

How Dell performed reinforced that his game translates at the NFL level. Although Dell is undersized as a wide receiver, his routes are explosive and textbook in terms of fundamentals at creating separation. Dell even told veteran quarterback Davis Mills to get the football up after he had to dive for a 15-yard completion over the middle before he caught a 24-yard pass to set up his score.

“Tank has made some exciting plays out here at camp,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said before the preseason opener. “He’s made some explosive plays, seems like a guy that’s very quarterback friendly. He knows how to get open. I really like his route-running ability. I was joking with him in a meeting it seems like he’s always open. Even when the ball isn’t going to him, he’s still running his routes violently like we like him to and he’s consistently getting open.”

Signed to a four-year, $5.719 million contract that includes a $1.159 million signing bonus, Dell was drafted with the 69th overall after a trade. He caught 228 career passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns.

“My nickname should be explosive,” Dell said after being picked by the hometown Texans. “All I do is make explosive plays. I’m here to make explosive plays in this offense for Bobby Slowik. They’re getting a dog. I have a winning spirit.”

Dell visited the Texans and was scouted individually at his campus Pro Day workout by general manager Nick Caserio and special teams coordinator Frank Ross.

“I prayed for this,” Dell said. “I wanted to be here. I even sent a message to them on Instagram. It’s just a blessing to be here.”

He also visited the Cleveland Browns and worked out privately for the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Dell has run the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds.

Although undersized, he has outstanding hands, quickness, route-running skills and is a dangerous returner.

The Alabama A&M and Independence Community College transfer caught 90 passes for 1,329 yards and 212 touchdowns in 2021.

“Couldn’t be more happy for Tank,” UH coach Dana Holgersen said when the Texans drafted him. “He loves the city of Houston. He is a special player with explosive ability. For him to continue his career here is as good as it gets.”

Dell has called himself “the best wide receiver in the draft.”

Dell said he has a “chip on his shoulder,” and has something to prove.

He even wrote down every wide receivers’ name drafted above him.

Dell, a two-time all-conference selection, caught 109 passes for a nation-high 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He finished second in the nation in catches.

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud encouraged general manager Nick Caserio to draft Dell after bonding with him at the NFL scouting combine. Caserio was already sold on Dell, though.

“Me and Tank of course already had a connection,” Stroud said. “We talked at the combine, and then of course we take him, and from then I think we were the first people to throw together, and we’ve just been building ever since then.”

The Daytona Beach, Florida native originally committed to Florida International University before later enrolling at UH and excelling for the Coogs.

“I helped Houston get back to its winning days,” Dell said. “I’m ready to do the same here.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com