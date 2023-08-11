RACK 'EM UP: No. 9 Deer Park look towards vets to lead the herd

THE DYNAMIC DUO IS BACK FOR ONE LAST RIDE FOR CORTNI COX’S DEER PARK DEER IN 2023.

Since they were freshmen, Tatum Busch and Cayley Hanson have been stellar for the Deer each and every season.

Hanson is coming off a District 22-6A MVP performance in 2022, in which she racked up team-leading 659 assists and 341 kills. She is committed to Mississippi State and should surpass 2,000 career assists and 1,000 career kills in the fall.

Busch, who is committed to Missouri State, returns after leading the Deer in kills with 397 and chipped in 428 digs. Busch named was first-team, all-district.

Four starters are back off the team that reached the Regional Quarterfinals and went 31-15 overall and undefeated in district play a year ago. Mycah Whittmore (201 kills) Erin Goodson (263 digs) and Bella Fields are other names to watch as well for the Deer. Cadence Lippe will run the offense at setter.