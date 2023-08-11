KILLING THEM WITH KINDNESS: Cinco Ranch’s O’Brien is a prodigy

CINCO RANCH KASSIDY O’BRIEN SETTER ALWAYS HAS A SMILE ON HER FACE...UNTIL SHE DOESN’T

The Class of 2025 star is the youngest of three girls who have been the first-family of volleyball for the Cougars. Sisters Madalyn and Courtney (Texas Tech) starred before her, laying the foundation for her career.

“Being the baby, I grew up around the game for so long,” she laughed. “I sat in those bleachers watching their high school and club games and couldn’t wait for my turn. I really benefited from that and could always ask them questions. They were always there to help.”

It wasn’t always roses, however.

“I played basketball when I was a kid, but it was too aggressive,” she said. “But my sisters would get me out on the driveway every day and hammer me with kills. I guess it made me tougher.”

2023-24 Cinco Ranch Volleyball Jamey Wright (VYPE)

The Cougars reached the Regional Final a year ago, losing one match from going to State. O’Brien was named the District Setter of the Year as a sophomore coming off her Newcomer of the Year nod her freshman season.

“It was an amazing year,” she said. “Me and Courtney had each other in tight scenarios. I knew I could give her the ball and she would make a play. It was so fun playing with her.”

Now, it’s her team.

“I play with a lot of energy,” she laughed. “I love to hype my team up and encourage them as a leader. I’m a really positive person and don’t speak or think negatively. I can be a coach on the court at times, but I’m not bossy in any way. That just doesn’t go over well.”

While she is all smiles, when a game is on the line...she flips the switch.

“I’m really mentally tough,” she said. “And competitive.”

She showed her toughness during the club season as she broke her finger during the Spring.

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

“I thought I jammed it and just kept playing for a week,” she said. “We went to get it checked out and it was broken. I just taped it up and kept going.”

The junior-to-be had a busy summer, playing with Skyline and participating in the USA Volleyball training series. She also made a huge decision, committing to the University of Kentucky, who won the NCAA Title in 2020.

“My ultimate goal is to play professionally,” she said. “I’d love to play for the USA Team someday as well.”

For now, she will just swim, hang by the pool, watch Outer Banks, listen to Rihanna and eat Mexican food...all of her favorites, before lacing them back up for the maroon and white.

With a big smile on her face, knowing her career is just starting.