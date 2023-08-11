DYNAMIC DUO: No. 17 Summer Creek led by Larkin; Maxwell

THE SUMMER CREEK BULLDOGS HAD A TREMENDOUS SEASON IN 2022, WINNING DISTRICT IN A 13-1 FASHION.

The ‘Dawgs won a pair of playoff games and bring back some serious fire-power this Fall.

Coach Sarah Aguilar brings back committed athletes Taylor Larkin (Harvard) in the middle and Aspen Maxwell (Missouri) on the outside. Larkin had 100 blocks and Maxwell Kamiryn Edmonds and Angelica Medina will also provide some offense, while Anika Frausto will be the setter. Medina led the team in kills with 256.

The defense will need some work as a libero must step up.