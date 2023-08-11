COOGS' HOUSE: No. 13 Cinco Ranch will be deadly in 2023

A YEAR AGO, CINCO RANCH WAS ONE WIN AWAY FROM ADVANCING TO THE UIL STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT IN GARLAND.

A loss to Tompkins ended the Cougars’ season in the Region III-6A Championship match. Now, Cinco Ranch will try and get back and beyond in 2023.

Gone is Courtney O’Brien (Texas Tech), who was a major producer on the offense and defense (536 kills,461 digs).

The Cougars will look towards Shea Rainosek (186 kills), Emily Killam (163 kills), Gabi Martinez (144 kills) and Makenna Loo (144 kills) to fill her shoes.

Kassidy O’Brien – Courtney’s younger sister – will be looking to set up the Cougars’ big hitters after racking up 1,122 assists as a sophomore. The Kentucky-commit will also chip in on defense after recording 284 digs a year ago. She is a high-national recruit.

If Cinco Ranch can have their offensive standouts step up, this squad could make another run in the postseason.