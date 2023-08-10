Texans rookie C.J. Stroud intercepted by Patriots in first NFL start, endures growing pains behind makeshift line

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 12: Quarterback C.J Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans throws during the first day of Houston Texans rookie mini camp at NRG Stadium on May 12, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud waited and watched, locking in far too obviously and intensely downfield on his intended target.

Instead of connecting with rookie wide receiver Tank Dell, though, the stare-down from Stroud triggered a predictable outcome as quarterbacks rarely win staring contests in the NFL.

When Stroud uncorked his throw in Dell’s direction, New England Patriots veteran defensive back Jalen Mills read his eyes and jumped in front of the football for an easy interception Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. It was a rough initiation into the NFL for Stroud as the second overall pick and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist endured a learning experience while operating behind a makeshift offensive line missing starters Laremy Tunsil, Shaq Mason and Tytus Howard and Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce also rested for precautionary reasons.

Undoubtedly, better days are ahead for Stroud as he got this one out of his system and experienced the speed of an actual NFL game.

Before being replaced by Davis Mills, Stroud played two sputtering series as the offense failed to gain any traction. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 13 yards, compiling a substandard 17.7 passer rating. And he rushed twice for six yards, showing a willingness and capability to scramble when things broke down. Stroud was also sacked once, dropped to the ground by defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale. He played 11 plays, and the offense gained 13 yards in his two series.

The pass protection was definitely shoddy for Stroud as he lined up in the backfield behind left tackle George Fant, who has been lining up at right tackle with Howard sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair two broken bones in his hand with metal hardware inserted, left guard Kenyon Green, rookie center Juice Scruggs, right guard Michael Deiter and right tackle Austin Deculus.

The Texans are doing everything they can to get Stroud ready for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

While having the first-string offensive personnel will obviously provide a boost for Stroud, the California native will also need to absorb the lessons gained from this uneven debut. The Texans, including coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, have recognized how Stroud doesn’t repeat mistakes.

The hope from the Texans organization is that Stroud will rebound strongly from this performance and reverse the fortunes of the offense

While operating the starting offense exclusively for several days at training camp, Stroud has displayed poise, accuracy, arm strength, composure and a resiliency when he’s made mistakes including a rough three-interception stretch in two days earlier in camp. The California native has also shown a thirst for knowledge, quizzing defensive players and coaches about coverage schemes and philosophies.

From winning the starting job at Ohio State as he beat out several blue-chip recruits to replace Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields to matching wits with the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs and their ultra-talented defense in a playoff game to how he has handled the competition he’s clearly winning over Mills, nothing has been too big for Stroud at any stage of his football career.

Signed to a four-year, $36.3 million contract that includes a $23.3 million signing bonus all paid upfront, Stroud got off to a fast start at training camp.

The Texans had taken a lot of steps to prepare Stroud for this opportunity to start. They have downplayed expectations and not done anything to place undue pressure on the former Buckeyes star.

Stroud could still galvanize an offense that was overly dependent on Pierce a year ago. Mills was intercepted 15 times a year ago with three returned for touchdowns, 17 touchdowns, a 78.8 passer rating and a 3-10-1 record as a starter. He was replaced at one point by journeyman Kyle Allen. Mills has played well, for the most part, at camp. He hasn’t played to Stroud’s level, though.

The Texans have communicated that they want Stroud to earn the starting job and ascend to QB1 status. Nothing has been handed to him.

“It’s been very open conversations, very transparent,” Stroud said. “I don’t want anything given to me. I want to earn everything. .. I thought I’ve been playing pretty well, just trying to build consistency and chemistry with my teammates, and just try to be a great leader. So, those are things I’ve been working on, and I feel like I’ve done a decent job trying to get better every day.”

What Stroud hasn’t done is press. He wasn’t immediately named the starting quarterback the way that the Carolina Panthers did with top overall pick Bryce Young. If that bothers Stroud, it’s not evident in his words or body language. If anything, he’s exactly on the same page with the Texans’ coaching staff. The goal: get him ready to start on the road in the first game of the regular season against the Ravens.

“I feel like when you try to have a different mindset, you confuse yourself,” Stroud said. “So for me, I just keep my head down, and I work. Just try to work harder and harder every day, just try to beat that person in myself, trying to beat that negative person and just trying to be the best person I can be on and off the field.”

The way that Stroud performed at Ohio State, the way he earned scholarship offers after excelling in Elite 11 competitions against Young, his friend. It all suggests that he’s ready to take the next step.

“I was a boy then, trying to be a young man, and now I am a young man trying to be a man’s man,” Stroud said. “So I think I’ve stepped in here, and I think I’ve gained the respect of the team just being myself. I haven’t tried anything extra or done anything, and there’s some similarities at Ohio State and some with the Texans now. Honestly, I think ultimately I’m just being myself, and I think everyone’s gravitated toward that, and I think that’s even more important than hopping on the field: just being a leader.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.