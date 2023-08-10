Source: Texans hire former Northwestern director of player personnel Jonny Kovach

HOUSTON – The Texans hired former Northwestern director of player personnel Jonny Kovach as a player personnel assistant, according to a Big Ten Conference source.

Kovach was pursued by several NFL teams over the years and had remained at Northwestern out of loyalty to former coach Pat Fitzgerald. When Fitzgerald was dismissed following a hazing scandal, Kovach chose the Texans over multiple offers from NFL teams, per a source.

Kovach worked at Northwestern for seven years, and was promoted from assistant director of player personnel to director of recruiting operations and then director of player personnel after previously working at Boston College in their recruiting department. He was a varsity lacrosse player at Endicott College in Massachusetts.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com