How veggies, tough workouts, ‘block out negativity’ mentality have Texans’ Kenyon Green ‘playing my brand of football’

HOUSTON – As rap songs and other tunes blare from the loudspeakers surrounding the Texans’ practice field, Kenyon Green sings along as he enjoys the melody. Green has a different mentality this season after enduring some rough moments and growing pains as a rookie.

Noticeably leaner, healthier and more mobile after adopting a stricter diet with team nutritionist Ladd Harris and spending the entire offseason and summer training with strength and conditioning coach Mike Eubanks and his staff, the former Atascosita blue-chip recruit, Texas A&M consensus All-American and first-round draft pick is eager to prove himself.

Green, 22, has made a full recovery from offseason arthroscopic knee. And the lack of pain and being back with the first-team offense at his left guard position, lined up next to Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, has brought a smile to his face.

“I’m having fun,” Green told KPRC 2. “I’m out here laughing, listening to the music, singing the songs, just getting back to playing my brand of football.”

For Green, it’s a different personal sound track than the difficulties of his rookie season when he had his ups and downs. Green allowed 47 pressures and four sacks in 823 snaps. He had a 37.7 Pro Football Focus blocking grade, a 27.0 pass protection mark for the season, including a season-low 3.6 pass-blocking grade against the Washington Commanders when he struggled to slow down the charge of defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Green gave up two sacks and five pressures in that loss.

So, Green rededicated himself to his craft and set his ambitions on reaching his potential.

“Just rolling with the punches, just continue to push myself and block out the negativity and push for more positive things,” Green said. “Just cutting weight, making sure I’m in great shape. That’s what I’ve really been focused on.”

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was noncommittal on Green’s status during the spring when he was unable to practice. Since the start of training camp, Ryans has witnessed steady progress from the Humble native.

“Kenyon is doing a really good job,” Ryans said. “He loves football. Loves to play football, you can see it. He’s excited when he’s out there playing. He’s competitive, and he’s continued to get better.

“He’s grinding through camp, pushing himself, and he’s getting better and it’s fun to watch. I think he’s going to be a really good, important piece to what we’re doing up front, and it’s fun to see him continue to grow in his second year.”

Of course, Green has heard the criticism here and there. Most of the commentary, he simply blocks it out.

Does it anger or motivate him?

“Nah, I’m just a real nonchalant guy,” Green said. “I’m too laid-back for that.,”

Listed at 6-foot-4, 323 pounds, Green said he has dropped a “fair amount” of weight.

And he has transformed his diet with Harris’ guidance.

That involves eating a lot more lean meats and vegetables and avoiding fried foods and sweets.

“Veggies, of course, more vegetables, low carbs, high protein, more fish and chicken, stuff like that,” Green said. “Ladd is a great man. He’s helping me get back to where I need to be.”

Green had his moments, especially as a run blocker last season, pulling and leading interference for Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce.

Texans right guard Shaq Mason, signed to a three-year, $36 million contract that includes $22 million guaranteed with a $10 million signing bonus, said he’s been impressed with Green’s dedication.

“Kenyon, he picks my brain a lot,” Mason said. “We’ve been talking. He’s been asking me things here and there. One thing I know is that he cares. That’s a big thing coming from a guy that young. He cares about his craft. He cares about studying. He doesn’t want to mess anything up. That’s a lot coming from a young guy.”

Signed to a four-year, fully guaranteed $15.9 million contract that includes a fifth-year club option, Green was a finalist for the Lombardi award for the Aggies before declaring early for the NFL draft.

He’s determined to improve.

“Just technique, technique and just finishing plays, really,” he said. “That’s what I’m focused on right now. Technique and finishing plays, hands inside, just trying to be the best player I can be.”

He didn’t have a full offseason, though, to prepare for his rookie year. Green underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus last offseason. He suffered a concussion during training camp.

This time, Green had a full offseason of training at NRG Stadium with Eubanks.

“It was great,” Green said. “He’s a great mentor, too, just talking to me, helping get my mental focus right on getting stuff done. I’m focused on getting better and help my team be as good as I can.

“I’m very excited to get out there and just play ball and be myself. I expect a great year. I’m doing everything I can to protect the quarterback, run the ball, help my teammates as much as I can.”

Through all of the ups and downs, there’s a constant source of strength for Green: his faith and his family, including his parents, Henry and Shalonda.

“Very important.,” Green said. “You know, God’s the key. We prayed about it, gave everything to God and kept pushing.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.