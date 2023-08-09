YEAR OF THE DEER: Hanson hopes to take Deer Park to new heights

COULD THIS BE THE YEAR OF THE DEER?

It will be, if Cayley Hanson has anything to say about it.

“Coach [Cortni] Cox has always told us since meeting us in the eighth grade that we would go to State as seniors,” she said. “Well, it’s our senior year and we really want to make that run.”

Hanson was the 2022 District MVP as a setter, hitter? The 6-footer is super-dynamic and will surpass 2,000 career assists and 1,000 career kills in the Fall. She also stars on Skyline’s top team during the offseason, where she travels across the country with some of Houston’s best to battle the nation’s best.

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“I got started at the YMCA like every other little girl,” she laughed.“I was a good server but didn’t really know the rules. I didn’t know the potential I would have in years to come."

“Volleyball has passion and that is what I love about it. I love being part of a team. I love that there is something to celebrate on each play. It’s just the biggest part of my life.”

Well?

The senior-to-be is in the Top 4 percent of her class, academically. She also grew up going to the lake where she would tube, wake-board and wake surf. Her aspirations after her playing career wraps up is to be somewhere in the medical field.

The kid is well-rounded and a year from now, she will be headed to the SEC to play for Mississippi State.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the SEC,” she said. “Mississippi State is definitely a family atmosphere and coach is like a second mother. She cares so much about you as a person, not just a player.”

Some of the stars of 2023-24 Deer Park VolleyballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

But back to Deer Park. The Deer ran through District 22-6A before going three rounds in the playoffs. She has a long-time bestie in Tatum Busch, who makes up a potent one-two punch. Everything is set up for them to succeed, but...

“It’s a mental thing,” she said. “We have to get over the Clear Springs and Dawson hurdle. If we can do that, we have a great shot. I’ve been playing with Tatum forever and we have been great friends since the sixth grade. We can relate to each other and we depend on each other.This is our last year, so we are going to make it our best.”

Scary thought. Maybe this is the Year of the Deer.