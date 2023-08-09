TWIST OF FATE: Humphrey Primed for final year as the face of SPX Volleyball

ZOË HUMPHREY CAN LOOK BACK AND LAUGH, NOW.

“My volleyball journey started at the YMCA,” Humphrey laughed. “But, after I got hit in the face with the ball, I no longer wanted to play after that traumatic experience.”

Her journey has had some interesting twists and turns, but the 6-foot-3 star has turned out just fine. She is now one of the most feared middles in the state of Texas and will head West to volleyball super-power UCLA next Fall.

“When I began the recruitment process, I knew I wanted to attend a high academic university and play competitive volleyball,” she said. “UCLA gives me both, and the campus is unbeatable compared to the others I visited.“

"As much as I’ll miss my Mom and Dad, they will still attend games. Also, knowing the opportunities that will present themselves will keep me distracted from ever missing home as much.”

Jayme Wright (VYPE)

Academics certainly play a major role in Humphrey’s ambition. Given that standard she holds, Humphrey will be pursuing a career in Sports Medicine when she attends UCLA, with the intention of working for a professional team one day.

Humphrey wanted out after that memorable ball to the face. But, maybe it was an awakening as to what her future held.

By the age of 10, Humphrey would be reintroduced to the game via camps and playing Gator league, which would ultimately lead to her starting club ball by age 12.

“The more I played, the more my love for the game grew,” she said. “I decided at an early age that I wanted to play at the collegiate level. I knew that achieving that goal wouldn’t be easy, but I was up to the challenge.”

She had early success at the high school level at Klein, where she was part of the 2020 State Final Bearkat team. She was just a freshman.

Humphrey made a drastic change transferring to St. Pius X in 2021. Or was it?

Some of the stars of SPX VolleyballJayme Wright (VYPE)

“Moving over to SPX gave me the great opportunity to play under a Clare Brockman, a Penn State volleyball alum, who has given me an expanded role as a leader,” Humphrey said. “SPX has taught me what a true sisterhood is like, which has helped me to grow as a leader and a person as well.”

While she has grown internally, Humphrey’s game has surged.

“I feel that I have the ability to have a greater impact on games using my God-given talent,” she said. “My length forces opponents to rethink their attacking shots, which often results in tipping. Plus, having a big kill can change the game and will get my team fired up.”

Before she heads West, the 2022 TAPPS Second-Team, All-State selection, will have one more season to lead the St. Pius X crew to glory.

“My expectation for the season is for me to play at a high-level night in and night out,” she said. “Hopefully, this will result in us finishing in the top half of our district and making a long playoff run.”

And to think, she was this close to giving up the game she would grow to love.