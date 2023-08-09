THE DOG HOUSE: No. 28 Magnolia could be big surprise in 2023

THE BULLDOGS MAY HAVE BEEN ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE PLAYOFF PICTURE A YEAR AGO, BUT THIS MAGNOLIA SQUAD BRINGS BACK SOME KEY PIECES TO GET BACK INTO THE POSTSEASON IN 2023

Chloe Richards will be on the attacking front after leading the team with 374 kills. Alli Gentry will lead the defensive unit after recording a team-leading 457 digs in 2022, followed up by Henlee Moszkowicz, who had 296 digs. Kira Braun will operate the offense from the setter position after notching 1,084 assists in 2022.

This team may jump up and surprise some people, but the Bulldogs bring back numbers in every statistical slot, which is already a good start.

