THE CHIEF: PNG’s Adams Ready To Lead Team On Another State Run

A new football season is approaching in Texas and the excitement for the return of Friday Night lights in Texas is heating up.

From the state favorites to the cinderella stories, nothing is better than Texas high school football.

Last year, one of the biggest stories was Port Neches-Groves, who made it to the 5A State Championship game for the first time since 1999. The Indians finished as runner-ups to South Oak Cliff, but this year the Indians look ready for another State run.

Class of 2024 ATH Shea Adams was the leader on the offense on last year’s State. With an upcoming senior year approaching, Adams will look to avenge last year’s State title game loss.

VYPE caught up with Adams about his football journey, his recruitment, the upcoming season and more.

Adams, like most high school athletes, started playing football at a young age and found his first “true love”.

“I’ve played football from the first day I could,” Adams said. “Growing up playing flag football to little league, I haven’t looked back since. Football has always been my love.”

The Indians' playoff run was magical to say the least as many media outlets predicting an early playoff exit for the Indians. For Adams and his teammates, they saw that as a sign to wake up the state.

“The run to State last year was magical for us, not a single report had us to make it past the second round. We proved them wrong and brought our high school to State for the first time in over 20 years.”

Photo By: Leo Weeks Photographyinfo@leoweeksphotographers.com

At 6-foot-5, 205-pounds, Adams was all over the field last fall making plays at wide receiver and quarterback, accounting for 1,450 yards of total offense and 31 touchdowns. This year, Adams will be playing more at quarterback, but the position is not something new for him.

“Growing up, I was always played at QB, so the transformation from the utility guy to just quarterback shouldn’t be too hard," he said. "I just need to polish up my passing game.”

Though Adams might need to touch up on his passing attack for this Fall, he will have his biggest strength of his game ready come game one.

“The strongest part of my game is definitely running the ball, using my legs and the physicality I play with to be successful,” he said.

Last year’s playoff run sent shockwaves throughout the state and woke up a lot of people, especially college coaches. Since the end of the State game, Adams has picked up offers from Lamar, UIW, Navy, Army, Air Force, Dartmouth and La Tech. So, what’s the boost in the recruiting process been like?

“The recruitment process has been so crazy,” he said. “I’m truly blessed to have received the offers I have so far. I just plan on continuing to work hard and pick up more offers.”

PNG has seen some athletes go on and have success at the next level and the pros, most recently Roschon Johnson who was just drafted after a successful college career. For Adams, he looks to be the next guy up and pass the torch to the next generation.

“Growing up, I remember watching Roschon and some other very good PNG players that went on to play college," he said. "I always looked up to them and wanted to be like them, so I am very glad to be able to be that for younger kids and be a good role model for them.”

The Southeast Texas and PNG communities love their football. Those who play in these areas live on in the folk lore of those communities. For Adams, representing SETX and PNG is an experience like any other.

“Playing for PNG has been everything for me,” Adams said. “I truly believe that we have the best community and coaches in high school football, and I’m honored to be able to represent our high school and SETX football.”

Shea Adams and the PNG Indians are primed for a big season this Fall and though the team is young... the expectations are high.

“We are going to have a much younger team this year but my goal is to build a strong chemistry with this team,” he said. “We want to start off better this season in the game against Port Author Memorial and to make another deep playoff run.”