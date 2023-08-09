STRIKING OIL: No. 23 Pearland Lady Oilers are loaded with potential

JAMIE GILL ENTERS HER THIRD YEAR LEADING THE PEARLAND OILERS IN 2023, WHICH WILL BE HER 12TH OVERALL AS A HEAD COACH (363-165).

In the second year (2022-23), the Oilers went 35-13 overall, while reaching the Regional Quarterfinals.

Three starters and five total returners are back off that squad and this team is youthful. A trio of sophomores will play vital roles including middle blockers Allie Schwartz and Kimanni Rugley (198 kills, 68 blocks), and libero Madeline Dement (374 digs, 87 assists).

Seniors Rachelle Reed (Sam Houston State-commit, 78 kills, 20 blocks) and Madie Whitehead (271 kills and 259 digs) will lead this group into the 2023 season.

Dement was a first-team, all-district pick, while Whitehead and Rugley were second-teamers. Nadia Dunn will play on the outside and Mia Ramirez will be the libero.

Keys to success for Gill’s crew includes being“young and very scrappy on defense” and “size at the net".

