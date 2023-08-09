SHARK TANK: No. 27 Shadow Creek has teeth

THE SHARKS MAY HAVE FINISHED IN FOURTH PLACE IN DISTRICT A YEAR AGO BUT THAT CAME IN THE ALWAYS TOUGH DISTRICT 23-6A, WHICH INCLUDES THE LIKES OF PEARLAND, PEARLAND DAWSON AND ALVIN TO BATTLE NIGHT IN AND NIGHT OUT.

The best word to describe the Sharks last year was youthful. Now, they are a year older and have one more year of varsity experience under their belts.

Junior Kelly Kelsick returns as the big offensive weapon after registering 309 kills a year ago. Kelsick also had a team-leading 427 digs and 82 service aces.

Other names to take note of include Simone Robinson who led the team with 427 assists and chipped in 261 digs and 48 service aces. Lauryn Wiley will handle the defense. Watch out for the Sharks in 2023 with these key pieces back in the shark tank.