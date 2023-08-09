SEEING RED: No. 26 Tomball leans on MVP Davis

EVERY YEAR OF THE JORDAN WILLIAMS-ERA AT TOMBALL HAS ENDED WITH THE COUGARS REACHING THE PLAYOFFS.

As Williams enters her fifth season at the helm of the program (101-57 at Tomball), she will try and get back there with a fairly new squad.

Only three starters return off the Regional Quarterfinalist squad from a year ago. Texas State-signee Kaitlyn Davis is back after being named the District 15-6A MVP a year ago. Davis registered 417 kills and 468 digs in 2022.

Other key returners include Lexi Klenzing (150 kills, 67 digs, 47 blocks) and Madalyn Hoot (497 assists and 229 digs). Hoot was first-team, all-district, while Klenzing earned an honorable mention nod.

Keys to success for Williams’ team this season will weigh heavily on “finding the team chemistry and the seniors needing to lead".

