POWER SURGE: No. 19 Clear Creek can score up front

THE WILDCATS WENT 25-19 A YEAR AGO, FINISHED SECOND IN DISTRICT PLAY BUT SUFFERED AN EARLY EXIT FROM THE PLAYOFFS.

Now, with an experienced squad back, Clear Creek is looking to put it all together in 2023. This group will be led by Olivia Jones, who led the team with 458 kills a year ago.

Following her was Melody Herrin with 331 and Ella Holder with 160. Herrin and Holder will lead the defense up at the net after registering 95 and 46 blocks, respectively.

Addie Hodges and Ellie Kemp will also provide scoring. McKinley Cole racked up 341 digs, while Jones chipped in 251 for the year. Cole will be the one setting up Clear Creek’s big hitters as the Wildcats’ setter after having 586 assists in 2022.

This team has the firepower, now can they put it all together in 2023?