NEW LOOK 'STANGS: No. 25 Cypress Ranch has new coach; no Muoneke

THE MUSTANGS WILL LOOK A LITTLE DIFFERENT IN 2023, COMING OFF A 43-3 CAMPAIGN, WHICH SAW THE SQUAD REACH THE AREA ROUND BEFORE FALLING TO EVENTUAL STATE SEMIFINALIST THE WOODLANDS.

A new coach Collea McKinney (assistant at The Woodlands) will take the reigns of the program, while Bianna Muoneke is off to Texas A&M leaving Cypress Ranch with a lot of offensive production to replace.

Recent Vanderbilt-commit Taylor Porter will be looked towards to do just that, coming off a sophomore campaign where she had 426 kills. Porter also had 387 digs, a team-leading 67 service aces and 48 blocks. Other players to watch include Zora Bello (290 assists, 119 digs), Gabby Eads (310 digs) and Tya Lynch.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE THE 2023 VYPE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE DIGITAL MAGAZINE