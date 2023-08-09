KNIGHT LIFE: No. 30 Clear Falls young and talented

CLEAR FALLS IS COMING OFF A SUB-.500 SEASON IN 2022 BUT DON’T LET THAT DISTRACT YOU FROM HOW GOOD THIS TEAM CAN BE IN 2023.

The Knights were young a year ago, finishing in fourth in district play. Three of Clear Falls’ top four hitters are back in Jordyn Scribner (316 kills), Haylee Wright (240 kills) and Averie Tracy (140 kills).

Scribner and Wright were just freshmen last year and Tracy also led the team in blocks with 70. Capri Strombach will be the leader on defense after registering 514 digs a year ago, followed by Scribner’s 281, Bri Dunn’s 250 and Wright’s 248. Dunn will operate the offense from the setter position as she finished just 66 assists shy of 1,000 in her sophomore season with 934.

This team was super young in 2022, watch out for a Knights' charge in 2023.