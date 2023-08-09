HORNS UP: No. 21 George Ranch returns with a vengeance

THE LONGHORNS WON 30 MATCHES IN 2022 AND, ONCE IN THE PLAYOFFS, FELL IN THE BI-DISTRICT ROUND. NOW, GEORGE RANCH TURNS THE PAGE TO THE 2023 SEASON – WITH SOME EXPERIENCED PLAYERS RETURNING.

Sydney Bryant is the major offensive piece of the puzzle coming back after registering 562 kills a year ago. Madelynn Coy had 219 kills, while Avery Ameen had 187 to follow her up.

London Finch will be a returning force on the net after racking up 83 blocks in 2022. Hailey Forshee is back after accumulating 460 digs, while Madison Herrera had 282 and Kendall Jung with 256.

Herrera will be looked towards to set up the Longhorns’ big hitters at the setter position after leading the team in assists in 2022 with 507.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE THE 2023 VYPE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE DIGITAL MAGAZINE