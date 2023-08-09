FLY FALCONS FLY: No. 22 Foster has star in Onyechi

FOSTER BRINGS BACK SIX STARTERS OFF A TEAM THAT WENT 29-12 OVERALL AND REACHED THE SECOND ROUND OF THE PLAYOFFS IN 2022.

The Falcons have a veteran squad coming back led by Princeton-commit Jackie Onyechi, who was a TGCA All-State selection, a GHVCA pre and postseason team selection and the District 20-5A Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. Onyechi finished the year with a team-leading 364 kills and 66 blocks.

First-team, all-district pick Brinleigh Davis led the squad with 566 assists and 223 digs, while Brooke Barnes chipped in 205 kills as a sophomore. Other names to take note of include Emerson Lechler (146 kills), Bailey Lechler (253 digs) and Eden Fairfield (252 digs).

Watch out for the Falcons in 2023 under ninth-year coach Morgan Hunter. This team is ready to fly.

