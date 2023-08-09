​FAMILY BONDS: The Sibling Connection Runs Deep at Second Baptist School

THE SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL IS A FAMILY WITHIN A FAMILY.

There have been a countless number of siblings walk the hallways together over the years at SBS, further exemplifying the culture of the faith-based school. What is really special is when siblings get to work together in their respective sports, striving for success with their team… their extended family.

This year was no exemption as several siblings shared a locker room outside of their home. The Eagle girls’ basketball team had another tremendous season on the court, advancing to the TAPPS State Final under the direction of coach John Herndon. They fell just short of hoisting the trophy, but memories were made and relationships were strengthened.

Junior Emma and freshman Grace Wehring had a chance to look back on their season.

“It was weird at first because I had my own friendships and dynamic with my teammates, but it ended up being the best season with her,” Emma Wehring said. “We got to go to all the tournaments together and make so many memories that I will always cherish.

“Grace did amazing this year and I really think she stepped up when we needed her. She played with confidence and defined her role as a hard-worker on the team.”

Being the younger sister has its privileges.

“Emma helped me early on as I was able to start building relationships, but most importantly, she prepared me for what the season would look like early and how I could be ready for it,” Grace Wehring said.

“Being teammates with my sister made me see her in a place I never did before. I got to see how she is a leader and how she uses her work ethic to encourage others to work just as hard. Our relationship strengthened throughout the season as we learned more about each other playing on the court, and eventually translating to things outside of basketball.”

Emma Wehring

Grace Wehring

Ty Baker

Carter Hedges

Clayton Hedges

Isaac Konuma

The Eagle baseball team bound together to make a run at defending their TAPPS State Title from 2022. Two integral parts to SBS’ success were Ty and Wes Baker.

Ty is the veteran Texas A&M-signee and Wes is the up-and-coming sophomore, who came in clutch at the plate for the Eagles.

“He (Wes) had a good year,” Ty Baker said. “He definitely had to earn his role and as expected he had his highs and lows. But watching him outwork people behind the scenes was special. He never gave up and ended up being third on the team in batting average.”

Little brother, Wes, leaned on his older brother for encouragement. “My freshman year, I was lucky to become close to most of the guys due to Ty helping me get to become friends with them,” Wes Baker said. “Our relationship became stronger due to the competition we were put through together. It was a blast getting to see close up how he handled the ups and downs of a season.”

The Hedges name has been synonymous with SBS football. Colin Hedges anchored the defensive line back in 2021 and now plays at Lamar University.

“Colin taught me the importance of hard work over genetic disadvantages,” senior Carter Hedges said. “Freshman and sophomore year, Colin was shorter and smaller than every other lineman on the team. Rather than give up on football, he went to the gym incessantly. Colin showed me that success can be taken through hard work even when you are not as gifted as others.

“Unfortunately, my legacy ends in high school, but I hope I will be remembered by my peers and my little brothers as the hardest worker on the field. I hope Clayton and Colby will follow in the footsteps of Colin and myself by leaving everything on the field and out working the competition.”

The next generation of Hedges is on the way. Clayton played this year on varsity and Colby will soon be in high school.

“It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish,” Clayton Hedges said. “Carter didn’t get significant playing time until his senior year, but my older brother Colin started his junior year. Both of them prepared in practice every day like they were starting. Their journeys remind me to treat every rep like I’m the starter, so that when my name is called – I’ll be ready.”

One of the more unique relationships inside of SBS, came on the pitch. Twins Isaac and Samuel Konuma anchored the Eagles soccer team as they competed for a playoff berth.

“Being able to share my soccer career with my twin brother is amazing,” Isaac Konuma said. “We have played on every team

together and it has brought us closer as brothers. We have built great chemistry on the field because of our countless hours playing together. Something challenging about playing with my brother is that we both play very different positions and we both have to train very differently.”

Sports tie families even closer together. Mom and dad have to call a time out at the dinner table at times.

“Our relationship changed as teammates because we started holding each other more accountable and worked together to become better players,” Samuel Konuma said. “I feel like being teammates grew us closer. During the season, soccer is basically all that we talk about.”

What better teammate can you have, than a sibling? It’s a win-win for everyone and creates memories that will last a lifetime.

The SBS Way.