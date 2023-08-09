EXCLUSIVE: VYPE’s 2023-24 Preseason Volleyball Rankings

H-Town has been inches away from bringing home another UIL State Volleyball Championship, over the past two seasons.

Last year, Houston had five teams make the UIL State Volleyball Tournament in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Katy Tompkins came the closest to a title, reaching the Class 6A State Championship before falling short to Dripping Springs.

Other reps from Houston were The Woodlands (first State Semifinals appearance since 2017); Lake Creek (first-ever State appearance); Huffman (first-ever State appearance) and Bellville (third-straight State appearance).

The last time Houston had a volleyball team hoist the trophy, Nebraska-star Ally Batenhorst was in her senior year at Seven Lakes in 2020. In the last five seasons, H-Town has brought home three titles (Seven Lakes 2020, Fulshear 2019, Kingwood Park 2018).

Now, who can climb the mountain and reclaim the crown for H-Town and win it all in 2023?

It’s time to Reclaim The Crown!

Here are VYPE's Preseason Rankings.

VYPE's TOP 20 CLASS 6A PRESEASON RANKINGS

1. Grand Oaks Grizzlies

2. Clear Springs Chargers

3. Langham Creek Lobos

4. Seven Lakes Spartans

5. Bridgeland Bears

6. Ridge Point Panthers

7. Deer Park Deer

8. Cinco Ranch Cougars

9. The Woodlands Highlanders

10. Pearland Dawson Eagles

11. Summer Creek Bulldogs

12. Katy Tompkins Falcons

13. Clear Creek Wildcats

14. George Ranch Longhorns

15. Pearland Oilers

16. College Park Cavaliers

17. Cypress Ranch Mustangs

18. Tomball Cougars

19. Shadow Creek Sharks

20. Cy-Fair Bobcats

Peyton Stroud--The Woodlands

Aaliyah Smith--Ridge Point

Ally Frailey--Episcopal

Samara Coleman--Grand Oaks

Shannon Webb--Frassati Catholic

Peyton Fadal--Barbers Hill

Morgan Warren--Second Baptist

Brooklynn Merrill--Tompkins

Carmen Harless--Concordia Lutheran

Layne Bulow--Fort Bend Christian Academy

...

VYPE's TOP 20 CLASS 5A PRESEASON RANKINGS

1. Friendswood Mustangs

2. Fulshear Chargers

3. Barbers Hill Eagles

4. Magnolia West Mustangs

5. Lake Creek Lions

6. Foster Falcons

7. Magnolia Bulldogs

8. Manvel Mavericks

9. Baytown Sterling Rangers

10. Fort Bend Kempner Cougars

...

VYPE'S TOP 5 PRIVATE SCHOOL PRESEASON RANKINGS

1. Episcopal Knights

2. Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

3. Lutheran South Academy Pioneers

4. St. John’s Mavericks

5. Bay Area Christian Broncos

...

OTHER PRIVATE SCHOOLS TO WATCH

Rosehill Christian

Concordia Lutheran

St. Agnes Academy

St. Pius X

Second Baptist School

The Village School

TWCA

Northland Christian

Frassati Catholic

St. John XXIII

Houston Christian