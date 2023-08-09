EXCLUSIVE: VYPE’s 2023-24 Preseason Volleyball Rankings

H-Town has been inches away from bringing home another UIL State Volleyball Championship, over the past two seasons.
Last year, Houston had five teams make the UIL State Volleyball Tournament in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Katy Tompkins came the closest to a title, reaching the Class 6A State Championship before falling short to Dripping Springs.
Other reps from Houston were The Woodlands (first State Semifinals appearance since 2017); Lake Creek (first-ever State appearance); Huffman (first-ever State appearance) and Bellville (third-straight State appearance).
The last time Houston had a volleyball team hoist the trophy, Nebraska-star Ally Batenhorst was in her senior year at Seven Lakes in 2020. In the last five seasons, H-Town has brought home three titles (Seven Lakes 2020, Fulshear 2019, Kingwood Park 2018).
Now, who can climb the mountain and reclaim the crown for H-Town and win it all in 2023?
It’s time to Reclaim The Crown!
Here are VYPE's Preseason Rankings.
VYPE's TOP 20 CLASS 6A PRESEASON RANKINGS
1. Grand Oaks Grizzlies
2. Clear Springs Chargers
3. Langham Creek Lobos
4. Seven Lakes Spartans
5. Bridgeland Bears
6. Ridge Point Panthers
7. Deer Park Deer
8. Cinco Ranch Cougars
9. The Woodlands Highlanders
10. Pearland Dawson Eagles
11. Summer Creek Bulldogs
12. Katy Tompkins Falcons
13. Clear Creek Wildcats
14. George Ranch Longhorns
15. Pearland Oilers
16. College Park Cavaliers
17. Cypress Ranch Mustangs
18. Tomball Cougars
19. Shadow Creek Sharks
20. Cy-Fair Bobcats
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE THE 2023 VYPE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE DIGITAL MAGAZINE
Peyton Stroud--The Woodlands
Aaliyah Smith--Ridge Point
Ally Frailey--Episcopal
Samara Coleman--Grand Oaks
Shannon Webb--Frassati Catholic
Peyton Fadal--Barbers Hill
Morgan Warren--Second Baptist
Brooklynn Merrill--Tompkins
Carmen Harless--Concordia Lutheran
Layne Bulow--Fort Bend Christian Academy
...
VYPE's TOP 20 CLASS 5A PRESEASON RANKINGS
1. Friendswood Mustangs
2. Fulshear Chargers
3. Barbers Hill Eagles
4. Magnolia West Mustangs
5. Lake Creek Lions
6. Foster Falcons
7. Magnolia Bulldogs
8. Manvel Mavericks
9. Baytown Sterling Rangers
10. Fort Bend Kempner Cougars
...
VYPE'S TOP 5 PRIVATE SCHOOL PRESEASON RANKINGS
1. Episcopal Knights
2. Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles
3. Lutheran South Academy Pioneers
4. St. John’s Mavericks
5. Bay Area Christian Broncos
...
OTHER PRIVATE SCHOOLS TO WATCH
Rosehill Christian
Concordia Lutheran
St. Agnes Academy
St. Pius X
Second Baptist School
The Village School
TWCA
Northland Christian
Frassati Catholic
St. John XXIII
Houston Christian