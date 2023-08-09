CAV CRAZIES: No. 24 College Park led by Madison; Tinnell

IN 2022, COLLEGE PARK REACHED THE SECOND ROUND OF THE PLAYOFFS AND BRING BACK SOME YOUNG BUT NOW EXPERIENCED PLAYERS ON ITS ROSTER.

Six starters return off Candice Collins’ team that went 24-10 a year ago. Lacy Tinnell had a big freshman campaign racking up 305 kills to go along with 83 blocks and 78 digs to be named the District 13-6A Newcomer of the Year.

Mallory Madison’s younger sister, Morgan (Baylor-commit), finished right behind big sister in digs for the Cavaliers in 2022 with 289 but that came in a shortened season as she suffered a torn ACL.

Another now-sophomore Caroline Prihoda wasn’t far off that pace with 251 digs and led the team in assists with 599. This team has a solid sophomore class coming back in 2023 with a junior in Morgan providing leadership. Also watch out for Abby Edmonson, who was a first-team, all-district pick with 318 digs.

They may be younger than some teams, but College Park has experienced youth, which is dangerous in between the white lines.

