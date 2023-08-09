BFND: Stingy Cy-Fair comes in at No. 29 of VYPE Rankings

THE BOBCATS WENT 30-14 OVERALL AND FINISHED SECOND IN DISTRICT PLAY GOING 12-2.

Cy-Fair followed up the regular season success and reached the Area Round before falling in five sets to Ridge Point. As the Bobcats turn the page to 2023, they will have to find some stat-stuffers on offense but will lean on Karina Smith (166 kills) to lead the attack early on.

Defensively, the Bobcats bring back some pieces, including Presley Steward (55 blocks), Presley Noone (338 digs), Bianca Byerly (290 digs), Sophia Cormack (289 digs) and Emily Abad (201 digs).

Helping out the hitters will be Byerly as she had a team-leading 636 assists in 2022. Cormack also chipped in 498 assists. Hannah Lakin will be in the middle and Claire Kody will hit on the outside as well.

If the Bobcats can find some big hitters on the outside to complement all the other pieces, this could be a sneaky team in 2023.

