Source: Texans are signing veteran offensive tackle Rashaad Coward

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing veteran offensive tackle Rashaad Coward after a successful workout, per a league source.

The Texans need depth at tackle with right tackle Tytus Howard out four to six weeks after undergoing surgery Monday to repair a broken hand and offensive tackle Greg Little placed on injured reserve due to a back injury. Plus, offensive tackle Charlie Heck is on injured reserve with a foot injury affected by a nerve issue.

Coward, 28, has started 18 of 38 career games, including three starts last season for the Arizona Cardinals. He has played tackle and guard. Coward (6-foot-5, 319 pounds) has also played for the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

Coward went undrafted out of Old Dominion where he played defensive end before shifting to the offensive line in the NFL.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.