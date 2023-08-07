Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya facing rape, sexual abuse charges in Kentucky

HOUSTON – Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing a rape charge, five first-degree sexual abuse and one third-degree sexual abuse charge in Kentucky, according to court records.

“Mr. Loya is innocent and has pled not guilty to all charges,” Andrew Sarne, Loya’s attorney said in a statement. “He unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and will vigorously defend his innocence. Mr. Loya has voluntarily taken and 100% passed a polygraph test which confirms his innocence and looks forward to being vindicated in court.”

Loya, 53, is not working with the team or being involved in league matters at this time while dealing with his unresolved legal situation. A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 22, and an arrest warrant was issued on May 10. He initially joined the franchise in 2002. Loya is the chairman and CEO of OTC Global Holdings.

“We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners,” the Texans said in a statement. “We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities.”

The NFL has also issued a statement emphasizing that the Texans informed the league about Loya’s legal situation.

“The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed,” an NFL spokesman said in a statement. “Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees.”

