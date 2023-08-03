THE GAMER: Volpe leading the Bridgeland Pack in 2023

SINCE IT WAS FOUNDED IN 2019, BRIDGELAND VOLLEYBALL HAS BEEN SEEMINGLY SHOT OUT OF A CANNON – STRAIGHT TO THE TOP OF THE HOUSTON RANKINGS.

Given the first-rate performance of reigning THSCA Defensive Player of the Year Alice Volpe, it’s no coincidence that the Bears have advanced to, at least, the Regional Finals each of the last two seasons.

This being her final year at Bridgeland, Volpe has no qualms about taking the leadership role on the court.

“On the court, my job as a leader is to take as much pressure off my teammates as possible, by supporting them from the back row,” she said. “For my senior year, my goal is to set the best example on and off the court by working hard and pushing myself and my teammates to reach our full potential."

Some of the stars of 2023-24 Bridgeland VolleyballJamey Wright (VYPE)

Considering her volleyball IQ, it’s surprising to find out that volleyball wasn’t always the Bridgeland libero’s go-to sport.

“Volleyball was actually the last sport I tried,” said Volpe. “I think that’s the main reason why I’ve been able to stick with it for so long. I was lucky enough to play almost every sport growing up, so I never had that burnout at a young age. My passion for volleyball has always been so strong and there’s never a day where I don’t want to be on the court.”

It would seem that Volpe’s choice to emphasize volleyball was a fruitful endeavor, now that she is committed to play for Texas Christian University.

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

“Besides the great culture and amazing girls at TCU, the coaches had a clear vision for the program, and I wanted to be a part of that,” she said. “I think I want to study something in sports management or sports marketing. As far as a career path, I’m not really sure just yet, but coaching volleyball is something I might want to do.”

Shocker.

When she’s not tubing at the lake or going to the movies with friends, Volpe dedicates the rest of her limited free time to playing with her club team, the Houston Juniors.

This, of course, feeds into what makes her unique as a player.

According to the Bridgeland standout, her “passion” and“competitive spirit” is what helps to set her apart from some of the other premier athletes in the Houston area.

After reaching the UIL Final Four in 2022, Volpe will continue to showcase those intangible elements alongside her teammates.

“I think the main focus for our team is making sure we’re all on the same page,” Volpe said. “We know what it takes to go far. So, I think regaining that team chemistry with our new players is key to repeating that effort. Also, our coaches do an amazing job of establishing team culture and what we want to accomplish as a group."

Be on the lookout for Bridgeland volleyball come November, as they seek to claim the school’s first State Title with Alice Volpe at the helm.