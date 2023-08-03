Texans’ Roy Lopez off to fast start at camp as he chases growth: ‘From year to year, you’re not the same player’

HOUSTON – Roy Lopez busted into the backfield, disrupting a running play with a tackle for a loss.

And the Texans’ defensive tackle was far from done. On the ensuing play, Lopez batted away a throw from quarterback Davis Mills.

In one sequence, the former sixth-round draft pick displayed his staying power, his growth as a player and his maturity heading into his third NFL season.

For Lopez, 25, it’s a matter of staying hungry and combining working hard and working smart.

With an increase in disciplined nutrition and a spartan training regimen, Lopez is 305 pounds and has increased his lean muscle ratio significantly. The difference is obvious: a quicker, interior defensive lineman with the energy to attack at the line of scrimmage. It’s about more than physical improvements, though. It’s about a greater understanding of the price it takes to play this game at a high level.

“I mean the big thing is you have to grow up and understand that everyone is good at this level, so what’s going to separate you?” Lopez told KPRC 2. “Just working hard and getting better because this game is played at a fast level. So, get as fast as you can. Diet is everything. That’s what I’ve learned. Take care of your body, sleep, rehab, just being able to stay on top of it mentally. Just being sharp.

“I’m actually heavier. I definitely got leaner. Lean muscle mass was added throughout this offseason. My legs are leaner. The biggest thing is to try and fix up my trunk, get leaner and faster in the areas. Just growing as a person. I feel good.”

#Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez @RoyLopez__ who had a day today with batted pass and tackle for loss in full-team drills and has been diligent in his offseason training and nutrition @EvanTheAgent @Agent_Turnage @BeauMThompson @ArizonaFBall @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/MhvZ4pAOJ8 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 1, 2023

Although Lopez is not projected as a starter in coach DeMeco Ryans’ 4-3 scheme this fall with the return of Maliek Collins and the arrival of Sheldon Rankins, he’s playing his way into a regular spot in the rotation and cementing his chances of making the roster for the third year in a row. The former University of Arizona standout has started 29 of 33 games played and has 67 career tackles, 11 tackles for losses, two sacks, five quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.

The opportunity to learn from Collins, Rankins and former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway is what Lopez is passionate about.

“The guys they bring in, you learn from everybody and take bits and pieces from everybody,” Lopez said. “I think that’s the best part about my job is being able to play year after year, learning and growing with the guys and create impressions as a person and as a player. It keeps the game exciting knowing that from year to year you’re not the same player.

Being a part of a talented defensive line that also includes Jerry Hughes, Jonathan Greenard, Will Anderson Jr. and Jacob Martin, Lopez thinks this defensive line can be significantly better this year.

“It’s exciting when you’re watching film because you’re like, ‘Man, he’s a dog, he’s a dog, he’s a dog,’ Lopez said. “They’re building this defensive line. You take a step back and see what they’re doing. To be a part of it, it’s special. Just trying to do your part, play your role.

“The biggest thing is excel at your role and be as good as I can be. I’m learning, asking questions, building my skills, being humble. Being able to grow as a player, these guys have played seven, eight years in the league. There’s a reason why they’ve played that long. I’m just trying to get there.”

Lopez and his family hosted a youth football camp for roughly 500 participants ages 5 through 18 this summer, conducting drills and giving instructions at Desert Ridge High School. Lopez’s father, Roy Lopez Sr., is the head coach at Desert Ridge. The second annual BTB Roy Lopez Football Camp was overseen by the entire family, including Lopez’s mother, Veronica Gomez, along with his uncles, sisters and former coaches and teammates.

‘It was great, it was awesome,” Lopez said. “The message we sent is to be the best. That’s our motto: be the best athlete you can be, give it all you got, even when nobody believes in you. Just keep going and appreciate every day and appreciate your loved ones and those around you.

“At the end of the day, you’re still the same people. No matter how far you go with your playing career, it’s the same people that still believe in you. Everybody that’s been a part of my journey volunteered. We came together and smiled and laughed and appreciated the day. I’m very grateful to get to this point.”

Lopez has already beaten the odds by starting so many games and forging a spot in the ultra-competitive NFL.

“You think about those things, especially when you see the rookie class last year,” Lopez said. “You think about, ‘I’m a vet, or I’m getting old.’ It’s just a fun part of the game. It doesn’t matter what year, it’s a dogfight. It’s a great way to make a living. I love this life.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.