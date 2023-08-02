SUPER DUO: Tackett, Hobbs Go Back-To-Back

THE SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL HAD A TREMENDOUS YEAR AS MOST EVERY TEAM REACHED THE PLAYOFFS.

Football, baseball and girls basketball each advanced the State Final Four, but only one team hoisted the TAPPS State Title… girls sand volleyball.

The team of Riley Tackett and Madi Hobbs defended their State Title, knocking off Bay Area Christian Academy 25-18 to go win consecutive championships.

“We were so excited to win it again. We were just so proud of ourselves for going back-to-back,” Tackett said. “Sand volleyball just keeps evolving as a sport and it’s just going to keep growing in popularity. What is cool is that we can say we started something big here at Second Baptist School.”

Tackett knows about winning, having played on the girls basketball team that has reached the State Tournament four times. She also starred for the Eagles’ volleyball teams. Hobbs was playmaker for the volleyball team in her own right, earning first team, all-district honors.

“I was playing indoor when I was growing up in Florida,” Hobbs said.

“Then Covid hit and we couldn’t play, so we hit the beach. I fell in love with beach and now it’s my primary sport. My goal is to play beach in the future, and I am playing this summer with college players to get me prepared.”

So, how does sand volleyball differ from playing on the hardwood?

“It’s a different sport. Being able to play in the wind takes some time getting used to,” Hobbs laughed.

“You have so much more responsibility in beach,” Tackett said. “It’s just the two of you. You have to communicate so much more and be more versatile. It makes me a better indoor volleyball player and really helps with endurance for girls basketball.”

So, what else do you need to know about the dynamic duo?

VYPE: Where can you see yourself in the next 10 years?

TACKETT: I’m highly focused on academics and want to be a corporate lawyer. I’m looking at Clemson and Tulane for my undergraduate.

VYPE: What is your nickname?

HOBBS: Well, you may hear my Dad calling me “Madi Jean” when he is in the stands.

VYPE: If you could be on Reality TV, what show would you be on?

TACKETT: No doubt, Survivor. I think my physical game and social game would be solid.

VYPE: What do you listen to before a big match?

HOBBS: This sounds weird, but I like to listen to the wind and waves before play. It just relaxes me.

VYPE: What is your favorite vacation spot?

TACKETT: Maine

VYPE: What is your favorite board game?

HOBBS: Life