STACKED: Concordia Lutheran’s Harless commits to DBU ahead of ensuing season

It is becoming increasingly evident how talented Concordia Lutheran Volleyball will be this Fall.

The transfer portal has been kind to ‘Sader Nation, as they have brought several high-level competitors into their ranks over the course of the offseason.

Senior DS Carmen Harless is familiar with the process, after having joined the CLHS program, last Fall, when she transferred from Bridgeland.

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

“I was at Bridgeland for my freshman and sophomore year,” she said. “But, when I got put on JV for my junior year I decided that that was not the best place for me if I wanted to stay competitive and get the best quality of reps.”

“So, I started looking at different schools before landing at Concordia. I think that was the best choice for me, now that my game has improved and we’ve got a pretty stacked group this year.”

Stacked is an understatement for the imminent volleyball roster that Concordia Lutheran possesses, which features numerous incoming transfers and college commits, including recent SHSU-commit Carleigh Schluter.

Harless is the most recent player on the team to discover a place she’ll call home, once she graduates in the ensuing year.

After the time she’s spent as a Crusader, as well as with the 18 Adidas club team of the TAV Houston league, Harless has ultimately decided to commit to Dallas Baptist University.

Photo acquired via Twitter: @CarmenHarless

“For me, finding a Christian community was a big part of my search and my recruiting process,” said Harless. “But, they [DBU] are very competitive and I love the coaching staff. Also, being in Dallas, there are endless opportunities when you’re in a big city. That played a factor in my decision, because I can get internships and make those connections for the future.”

The internships Harless spoke of relates to her career aspirations in the sports broadcasting and sports marketing industry.

However, she still has one more year on the court to cap off her high school career.

“I am so excited for this season,” Harless said. “I want to be a leader for the other girls, because we have a bunch of juniors and we’re a very talented group. So, just giving them advice and hopefully leading by example will be my goal for the year.”

“Now that I’m committed, there are a couple of things I can pass on to the younger girls--like insider tips in the recruitment process. But, it’s going to be a fun year and we’ve got a new coach [Kim Odinga] who is back to direct the team after she stepped away for some time. It’ll be an interesting experience to say the least.”

The anticipation for the upcoming season will only continue to grow as the Crusaders prepare to make a run for the TAPPS State Title.