RECRUIT SCOOP: FB Marshall’s Williams Is The Next Great Buff

Fort Bend Marshall has become a powerhouse in 5A Texas High School football, always in contention for a State Championship run and having athletes develop into college prospects.

With a new season approaching fast, there’s a new young Buff who’s looking to add his name on the list of FB Marshall greats.

Class of 2026 defensive back Isaiah Williams burst on the scene last Fall, playing snaps on varsity as a freshman. Though his snaps were limited, you could see the potential right away.

Williams journey in football started from playing the game when he was young.

“I started playing at a young age,” he said. “It just stuck with me ever since.”

Like most young athletes, Williams' dream was to play for a big-time program like Alabama and it didn’t take long for those programs to start taking notice of his talent.

After the end of his freshman season, Williams has become a rising recruit picking up offers from the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Nebraska, Oregon, Oklahoma and others.

So what’s the rise to becoming a top recruit been like?

“It’s been great, it’s been a lot,” Williams said. “It’s what I’ve worked for and all the work is paying off with all of these offers.”

Williams mentioned Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, and LSU have been in the contact the most early on in his recruitment.

The recruiting process has started early for the talented DB, which for many young players can be crazy and hectic, but Williams focuses more on the love of the game.

“You know it’s not all about offers,” Williams said. “If you love football, you just go out and play. The offers are great but you’ve got to just love the game and the rest will come.”

Who does the young star model his game after?

“I model my game after Derwin James. I like the way he’s the general out on the field for the defense and how he approaches the game mentally.”

Primed for a big sophomore year, Isaiah Williams is ready to become the general of the Buffs' defense and make an impact early.

“We’ve got a young team this year and I’m ready to come in on this secondary to help out do what I can as a player and as a leader,” he said.