Sources: Texans work out Dalton Keene, Khalil Davis, Mark Gilbert, Olabisi Johnson and Michal Menet

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out former New England Patriots tight end Dalton Keene along with four other players Monday, according to a league source.

Keene had a good workout, per a source.

Keene, 24, is a 6-foot-4, 251-pound former Patriots third-round draft pick from Virginia Tech. He has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. He has three career receptions for 16 yards. He was released by Philadelphia on July 26.

The Texans, who have injuries at the tight end position to starter Dalton Schultz, who got in a collision Sunday with safety Jimmie Ward, and “will be fine,” per coach DeMeco Ryans, are also dealing with tight end Brevin Jordan having a hamstring issue and tight end Teagan Quitoriano on the physically unable to perform list with a quadriceps injury. Ryans said that Schultz will return soon.

“Yeah, Dalton took a shot to the side,” Ryans said. “He’ll be alright. He’s just managing that today. Day off, he’ll be back out there soon.”

The Texans are going to work out veteran tight end James O’Shaughnessy on Tuesday, per a league source. O’Shaughnessy, 31, is a former Kansas City Chiefs fifth-round draft pick from Illinois State who has 112 career receptions, 1,108 yards and three touchdowns. He has played for the Chiefs, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Khalil Davis worked out for the Texans on Monday, per league sources, along with cornerback Mark Gilbert, wide receiver Olabisi Johnson and center Michal Menet.

Davis, 26, and listed at 6-foot-1, 308 pounds, played this season for the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions. He recorded 29 tackles and one sack.

Davis is a former sixth-round draft pick from Nebraska who recently worked out for the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.

At Nebraska, Davis recorded 11 sacks and 26 tackles for losses in 2018 and 2019 combined and had eight sacks as a senior for the Cornhuskers He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

Since being waived by the Buccaneers, he has played for the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Rams. He has played in three career games with two tackles and two quarterback hits.

