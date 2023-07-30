UH football players volunteer, hand out mattresses and beds to Houston Children’s Charity families

HOUSTON – Hauling mattresses, box springs and bed frames, the University of Houston offensive line volunteered Saturday morning at Texas Mattress Makers.

They loaded the beds and linens onto a long line of families there for the charity event with Houston Children’s Charity.

“It’s fun out here,” UH all-conference left tackle Patrick Paul said. “We’re having a great time. It’s always great when you’re seeing kids happy that they’re getting a new bed. Big turnout.”

UH @UHCougarFB volunteer Saturday morning with A Better Night's Sleep distribution to @houcharity to help families in partnership with Hogue Landscaping interview with center @jackfreemaniv @KPRC2 @Big12Conference https://t.co/kNVhtr1gZL pic.twitter.com/JhuV13z8NI — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 29, 2023

Yes, there was no need to lift weights Saturday. This qualified as exercise.

“I would say this is my workout,” Paul said with a smile. “Camp is coming up, itching to get out there. It’s been a long time coming. We’re definitely ready. This camp will determine how we’re going to be this season.”

The event was organized through Hogue Landscaping.

“It’s a really neat thing,” Coogs center Jack Freeman said. “it’s really cool thing to see all these families come through in need of beds and Hogue putting together a well-organized event. It’s a really good thing to be able to do.”

