UH football players volunteer, hand out mattresses and beds to Houston Children’s Charity families

HOUSTON – Hauling mattresses, box springs and bed frames, the University of Houston offensive line volunteered Saturday morning at Texas Mattress Makers.
They loaded the beds and linens onto a long line of families there for the charity event with Houston Children’s Charity.
“It’s fun out here,” UH all-conference left tackle Patrick Paul said. “We’re having a great time. It’s always great when you’re seeing kids happy that they’re getting a new bed. Big turnout.”
Yes, there was no need to lift weights Saturday. This qualified as exercise.
“I would say this is my workout,” Paul said with a smile. “Camp is coming up, itching to get out there. It’s been a long time coming. We’re definitely ready. This camp will determine how we’re going to be this season.”
The event was organized through Hogue Landscaping.
“It’s a really neat thing,” Coogs center Jack Freeman said. “it’s really cool thing to see all these families come through in need of beds and Hogue putting together a well-organized event. It’s a really good thing to be able to do.”
